Arrested: Randal Roy

Randal Roy is has been arrested on a U.S. Marshals Service probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.

The original sex offense happened in 2011 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman.

He is a registered sex offender in Leavenworth County.

