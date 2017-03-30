Missouri woman gets prison time for role in fake kidnapping - KCTV5

Missouri woman gets prison time for role in fake kidnapping

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Prosecutors say Brewer helped Elizabeth Hupp and two others kidnap Hupp's then 6-year-old son in 2015 and hold him for hours. (KCTV5) Prosecutors say Brewer helped Elizabeth Hupp and two others kidnap Hupp's then 6-year-old son in 2015 and hold him for hours. (KCTV5)
TROY, MO (AP) -

An eastern Missouri woman has been ordered to spend 60 days in prison for her role in helping stage a boy's fake kidnapping in a bid to teach him about "stranger danger."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2mSvE6Z) reports 57-year-old Rose Brewer of Troy was sentenced Monday after entering an Alford plea to a misdemeanor child-endangerment charge. With such a plea, a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors say Brewer helped Elizabeth Hupp and two others kidnap Hupp's then 6-year-old son in 2015 and hold him for hours. Police say relatives believed Hupp's 6-year-old son was too nice to people and hatched a plot to scare him.

Hupp and another woman pleaded guilty to felony child-endangerment charges and received five years of probation.

