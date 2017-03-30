Abigael Jaymes joined the KCTV5 News team in March 2017.

She grew up in wine country of Ohio outside of Cleveland, also known as Geneva. However, you can rest assured she is not a Browns fan. Dallas Cowboys all the way!

Jaymes graduated from Malone University studying media communications and political science. During her time at Malone, she traveled the United States competing on her university’s speech and debate team. She also studied in Washington D.C. where she went through an intense semester focused on public policy.

After Washington D.C., she decided it was time to leave the cherry blossoms for some palm trees.

She packed her bags (mostly her shoes) and headed to Pensacola, FL where she was a news intern for WEAR ABC Channel 3. The internship reassured her dream of becoming a broadcast journalist.

Her most memorable moment was getting the opportunity to have a brief one-on-one interview with Ann Romney during the 2012 presidential election.

Jaymes got her start in the news industry at KHQA News in Quincy, IL as a multimedia journalist. There, she covered a variety of stories across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

She also covered many stories throughout the 2016 presidential election. Her most memorable moment was having the opportunity to cover the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. It was there that Jaymes had the opportunity to gather interviews from inside the "spin room," a designated area where journalists conduct interviews with politicians and pundits following the debate.

Inside the spin room, Jaymes had the opportunity to interview Rev. Jesse Jackson, Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity, former interim chairperson for the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, and many others.

In her free time, Jaymes loves reading a good book, trying out new recipes and enjoys the great outdoors. She trusts and thanks the Lord for whatever life has in store.

Jaymes is thrilled to be reporting for Kansas City and the surrounding community. If you see her out and about, make sure to say hello and send any story ideas her way.

