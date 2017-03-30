4 men charged in holdup that led to Independence police officer wounded

Joseph Wyatt, 28, (left) and Ronar Santiago-Torres, 27, (right) were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and armed criminal action. (KCPD)

Charges have been handed down four men involved in a burglary that resulted in the shooting of an Independence police officer.

Joseph Wyatt, 28, and Ronar Santiago-Torres, 27, were charged with first-degree robbery, assault on a law enforcement officer, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and armed criminal action for their actions in Wednesday's home burglary and shooting. All four charges are listed as felonies.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker also announced on Thursday that James McChan, 56, and Donald Nussbaum, 28, were charged in connection to the robbery. They face first-degree robbery charges, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and kidnapping charges.

Another person of interest is also being sought in connection.

Officer Thomas Wagstaff was reported down about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"We are praying for his full recovery," Baker said. "He is my hero today as he is for all of you. Today, we're reminded of how dangerous this job can be and what kind of burden it is to be an officer. When you dial 911, they don't ask, they respond."

According to court records, Santiago-Torres and Wyatt drove through a closed garage door at a home in the 3600 block of S Delaware Avenue and fled from police responding to calls for service at the residence.

Wyatt was found in possession of a handgun when the two suspects were taken into custody later at 23rd Street and Cedar Avenue.

The burglary victim's girlfriend called police when she observed unusual activity via a remote video feed of the victim's residence.

One suspect admitted to going to the residence to rob the victim and restraining and holding him at gunpoint. They repeatedly struck the victim and when they heard police sirens they stole the victim's car and fled police.

The burglary victim stated he was home when two men knocked on his door stating they were looking for a lost dog and also offering gutter cleaning.

The victim sent them away, but minutes later, one of them knocked on the door again. When the victim opened the door, one of the suspects displayed a black semiautomatic handgun with a long barrel. He warned the victim that he had a silencer on the gun, so he could shoot the victim without anyone hearing it.

The suspects forced their way into the residence and threw the victim against a sliding glass door where they began beating him. They tied his hands in front of him with Zip-Ties and demanded the location of the victim’s safe. One of the suspects held the victim at gunpoint while the other suspect ransacked the residence.

After finding the safe, one of the suspects demanded the combination from the victim. When the victim said he didn’t know it, they beat him again and warned that they would kill him.

When the suspects heard approaching sirens, they asked the victim where his car keys were. When he told them, they went out to his garage and got in the car. They then started the engine and drove through the closed garage doors.

Wyatt later admitted to going inside the residence and taking a gun from the victim and taking $1,200 to $1,500 from the victim.

Kansas City police officers arrested Santiago-Torres and Wyatt, ending the chase.

All four suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Caused by friendly fire?

During the press conference, an unthinkable scenario was asked about - was Wagstaff struck by another officer's bullet?

"It is possible that through some kind of freakish event or some kind of one-in-a-million scenario that could not be expected and certainly couldn’t be replicated in a lab if you tried to repeat it. It could have happened at this scene," Peters-Baker said.

Former FBI Agent Michael Tabman said the department would investigate the matter.

“If there is the possibility of friendly fire, this will be a very intense internal investigation by the police department," Tabman said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An incorrect mug shot was used in an earlier version of this story. The Kansas City Police Department sent KCTV5 the wrong mug shot, causing the use of the incorrect image.

