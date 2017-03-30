Early morning crash hospitalizes 2 in KCMO

Crews did not say what caused the accident. (KCTV5)

An early morning crash sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the accident. They say one person was injured after a car crashed into a pole.

That person was transported to an area hospital. A second person was also taken to the hospital. Authorities have not said how severe the injuries are.

