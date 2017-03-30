Early morning crash hospitalizes 2 in KCMO - KCTV5

Early morning crash hospitalizes 2 in KCMO

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The crash happened about 5 a.m. at 63rd Street and Swope Parkway. (KCTV5)
Crews did not say what caused the accident. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An early morning crash sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.

The crash happened about 5 a.m. at 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the accident. They say one person was injured after a car crashed into a pole.

That person was transported to an area hospital. A second person was also taken to the hospital. Authorities have not said how severe the injuries are.

Crews did not say what caused the accident.

