New Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin optimistic about program's future

Missouri Tigers basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and future star Michael Porter Jr. have Tiger fans excited about the future.

Martin is taking over a program coming off its worst three years in its history.

“I want this program to be extremely successful and I think we have the foundation to do that," Martin said.

The coach grew up in St. Louis and began his career there. He knows the key to success is winning the recruiting battles here in Kansas City and his home community.

Winning now is key, Martin says, but it's those long lasting relationships in Kansas City and St. Louis that will propel the program forward.

“It’s also about a foundation as a program, because you want to sustain success," Martin said. "If you want to be successful over the course of time, there’s a foundation that has to be built and that takes place on and off the court.”

Part of that program building certainly involves Porter, who is ranked by some publications as the top high school basketball player in the country.

Last week, he announced he would be coming to Mizzou.

On Wednesday, he was named the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game.

“I don’t need to put unnecessary pressure on myself, but I welcome the expectations because I think we can do something special next year too," Porter said.

