Michael Porter Jr. wins MVP of McDonald's All-American Game

Future Missouri Tiger Michael Porter Jr. has taken home the MVP Award from the 2017 McDonald's All-American Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Future Missouri Tiger Michael Porter Jr. has taken home the MVP Award from the 2017 McDonald's All-American Game. 

Porter scored 17 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as the West defeated the East 109-107 in the game. 

The number one ranked recruit announced last week he would play at Mizzou after backing out of his commitment from the University of Washington. 

The move happened when Washington fired former head coach Lorenzo Romar. 

Two of Porter's points came on an alley-oop early in the game: 

