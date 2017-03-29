New rankings on health in Kansas released, Wyandotte County near bottom

According to the rankings, Wyandotte County came in at 101 out of 102 counties. (KCTV5)

New rankings on health in Kansas are out and Wyandotte County is near the bottom again.

However, officials are actually optimistic about this year’s results.

According to the rankings, Wyandotte County came in at 101 out of 102 counties.

Despite the low result, officials said the county is making progress in its efforts to improve the overall health of the community.

A significant set of health related indicators are used to determine the overall health of the county.

Key areas of improvement for Wyandotte Co. this year include, lifespan, teen births, obesity and unemployment.

According to the Manager of Healthy Communities Wyandotte, Wesley McKain, the county is encouraged by this year’s results.

McKain said challenges still remain.

“We are reminded of the fact that we still need to keep working, and still need to keep going towards these goals because people are still unhealthy," McKain said. "We know that a lot of that is caused by socioeconomic things like poverty, lack of access to jobs, unemployment.”

Rankings for other nearby counties included Johnson County coming in at the top, Douglas 7th, Leavenworth 19th and Linn 78th.

