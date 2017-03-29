One dead in Kansas City wreck at I-435, Stadium Drive - KCTV5

One dead in Kansas City wreck at I-435, Stadium Drive

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person is dead following a wreck on Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The wreck happened on I-435 northbound and Stadium Dr.

The exit ramp in the area is closed. 

The wreck was reported at 6:45 p.m. 

