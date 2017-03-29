Congress rolls back Internet privacy protection

The United States House on Tuesday approved a bill to block Internet privacy rules the Federal Communications Commission passed.

The rules, which had not yet gone into effect, protected consumers from Internet service providers such as Comcast, Time Warner, and AT&T from accessing your internet information - including browsing history and what apps you use.

These service providers then sell the information to advertisers.

The rule would have protected users by having an opt in agreement, putting a little more control into the users hands on whether or not you allow the sharing of that information.

According to the CEO of Everhance, Ramsey Mohsen, now that the rule has been rolled back, providers will pump the breaks on having to provide an opt in checkbox and go back to business as usual.

"Unfortunately, this has already been going on, so we can't pretend that this is new in the sense of loss of rights," Mohsen said. "This has been something that's been in place for a while where Internet service providers have been using our information and reselling it. So this would've stopped that from moving forward."

President Donald Trump must still sign it in order for it to be official.

