Police search for information in Oak Park High School threats - KCTV5

Police search for information in Oak Park High School threats

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
While the investigation continues, information is needed by law enforcement agencies regarding who committed the crime. (KCTV5) While the investigation continues, information is needed by law enforcement agencies regarding who committed the crime. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are searching for information about the people responsible for Monday’s anonymous threat against Oak Park High School.

While the investigation continues, information is needed by law enforcement agencies regarding who committed the crime. The threat is currently classified as a Class D Felony.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are asking for assistance from the community, including school-aged members, in providing information about those responsible for the threat.

Authorities say they found no weapons at Oak Park High School after the threat was called in about 9:15 a.m. Monday but cleared out the school as a precaution.

Investigators say the school received a call from someone who claimed to be a student saying that they were at the school and that they would "shoot up the school" if someone did not come to stop them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.