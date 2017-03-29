Police search for information in Oak Park High School threats

While the investigation continues, information is needed by law enforcement agencies regarding who committed the crime. (KCTV5)

Authorities are searching for information about the people responsible for Monday’s anonymous threat against Oak Park High School.

While the investigation continues, information is needed by law enforcement agencies regarding who committed the crime. The threat is currently classified as a Class D Felony.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are asking for assistance from the community, including school-aged members, in providing information about those responsible for the threat.

Authorities say they found no weapons at Oak Park High School after the threat was called in about 9:15 a.m. Monday but cleared out the school as a precaution.

Investigators say the school received a call from someone who claimed to be a student saying that they were at the school and that they would "shoot up the school" if someone did not come to stop them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

