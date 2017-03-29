Independence police officer remains in critical condition after being shot

Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.More >
Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.More >
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital. The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.More >
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital. The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.More >
A small aircraft has crashed onto the 405 Freeway in Irvine, CA, causing a massive traffic jam, according to multiple local reports. Two people on board survived the crash and have been transported to the hospital.More >
A small aircraft has crashed onto the 405 Freeway in Irvine, CA, causing a massive traffic jam, according to multiple local reports. Two people on board survived the crash and have been transported to the hospital.More >
A new Kentucky law goes into effect Thursday clearing the way for elective Bible course to be taught in public schools — just in time for the new school year.More >
A new Kentucky law goes into effect Thursday clearing the way for elective Bible course to be taught in public schools — just in time for the new school year.More >
Well-known author J.K. Rowling trolled President Donald Trump on Thursday with just one quote.More >
Well-known author J.K. Rowling trolled President Donald Trump on Thursday with just one quote.More >
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >
The two men accused of kidnapping a woman in Cape Girardeau at knife-point made their first appearance in a Cape Girardeau federal courtroom on Tuesday, June 27.More >
The two men accused of kidnapping a woman in Cape Girardeau at knife-point made their first appearance in a Cape Girardeau federal courtroom on Tuesday, June 27.More >
A study shows the average pool contains about 20 gallons of urine in it.More >
A study shows the average pool contains about 20 gallons of urine in it.More >
A former Olathe South teacher and coach, 42-year-old Michael J. Jasiczek, has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.More >
A former Olathe South teacher and coach, 42-year-old Michael J. Jasiczek, has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.More >
Police are investigating and one person is in custody after someone was assaulted and a body was found in a house on Friday night.More >
Police are investigating and one person is in custody after someone was assaulted and a body was found in a house on Friday night.More >
Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.More >
Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.More >
A Missouri resident has tested positive for the Bourbon virus, which is transmitted by ticks.More >
A Missouri resident has tested positive for the Bourbon virus, which is transmitted by ticks.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
The August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse is still weeks away but MoDOT is already issuing advice to drivers because of the potential for large traffic jamsMore >
The August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse is still weeks away but MoDOT is already issuing advice to drivers because of the potential for large traffic jamsMore >
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital. The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.More >
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital. The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.More >