During a vigil on Wednesday night, the injured officer was identified as Thomas Wagstaff.

Officers have also gathered in the area of 36th Terrace and S Delaware Avenue. (KCTV5)

An Independence police officer remains in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday morning.

The hospital where the officer is at said "life-saving surgery" was conducted on the officer, but he remains in critical condition.

Inside the vigil at Eastside Baptist Church, music, hugs and tears were exchanged as residents came to terms with the incidents that unfolded Wednesday morning in Independence.

The officer was reported down at about 10 a.m.

Authorities say police interrupted a burglary in the 3600 block of S Delaware Avenue. The suspects shot at officers before running from the scene. One of the shots hit officer Wagstaff.

Police pursued the suspects. The chase ended near 23rd Street and Cedar Avenue.

Authorities were able to take two suspects into custody.

During the investigation, officers closed roads in the area of 23rd Street and Cedar Avenue and in the 3600 block of S Delaware Avenue.

The Kansas City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Wagstaff's brothers and sisters in uniform came out to show their support. Officers with agencies as far as Lone Jack, MO took the time to come to Independence to show their support.

"We're here to support the Independence Police Department and our brothers and sisters in blue," Lone Jack Police Department Chief William Forbes said. "These are difficult times and we all need to come together and support each other and that's why we're here."

The Independence Police Department took to social media to thank the community for their support after Thursday’s shooting, and to ask everyone to keep officer Wagstaff in their thoughts and prayers.

Neighbors near 23rd and Cedar say their thoughts are with the police officer.

"It's just devastating that the police officer got hurt, we didn't know for probably an hour after the incident happened here what had actually happened," Sharon Roberts said. "So, it was a little devastating once you find out what it was."

This is the scene at 23rd and Cedar in #Independence. We know this scene is connected to an officer being shot around 10am. pic.twitter.com/GmTUdDZvue — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) March 29, 2017

