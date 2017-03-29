Independence man indicted for meth after high-speed chase

Schrand was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, MO. (KCTV5)

An Independence man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday his actions in a police chase that happened in mid-March.

George S. Schrand, Jr., 35, was indicted for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, following a high-speed chase and then a foot chase by Independence police officers.

Schrand was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, MO.

The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Schrand on March 13.

According to the indictment, Schrand was in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on March 13.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, an Independence police officer saw Schrand, who was driving a 1996 Ford Mustang, rev his engine and accelerate in a careless manner from the intersection of East Golf Avenue and Home Street. The officer attempted to stop Schrand’s vehicle but Schrand refused to stop and a high-speed chase ensued.

During the chase, Schrand’s vehicle reached speeds of 80-to-90 miles-per-hour throughout residential areas and on city thoroughfares. Schrand traveled into oncoming traffic and nearly collided with another vehicle before eventually being disabled by police stop sticks in Kansas City, MO.

Schrand then fled on foot with officers in pursuit. He eluded officers during the pursuit by jumping over a fence near 18th Street and Bennington Avenue.

An Independence K-9 officer discovered Schrand hiding beneath a vehicle that was parked behind a residence in the 1900 block of South Ewing Street.

A black backpack that Schrand dropped near the fence he jumped over was opened and searched. According to the affidavit, officers found four plastic baggies that contained a total of approximately 338 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and eight tablets of Alprazolam, generic Valium.

Officers searched Schrand during his arrest and found $20,950 and a plastic baggie that contained approximately 4.4 grams of methamphetamine.

