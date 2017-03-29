Teen student struck by car outside Olathe Northwest High School

Authorities rushed the teen to an area hospital. The teen is in life-threatening condition. (KCTV5)

A high school student is in fair condition after being hit by a car near a metro high school Wednesday morning.

It happened about 7:35 a.m. on Lone Elm Road near Olathe Northwest High School.

Authorities say a 16-year-old male student was hit while crossing the street near the school. They say the boy was coming from a lot across the street from the school when another student hit him with their car. There is no crosswalk at that location.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and was originally listed in life-threatening condition. He is currently in fair condition.

Authorities say there are not school zones at Olathe Northwest High School. They say this is standard for all Olathe highschool.

The school is located at 21300 College Boulevard.

Olathe Northwest High School released a statement about the incident:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students, staff and families impacted by today’s accident. The entire Olathe Northwest and school district community is sending heartfelt wishes for the injured student’s speedy recovery."

