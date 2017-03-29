Early morning rain sweeps through the Kansas City area

Severe storms are not expected but downpours with frequent lightning and occasional 30 to 40 mph wind gusts are possible. (KCTV5)

Rain and thunderstorms rolled through the metro during the Wednesday morning commute.

Nearly 1,200 people throughout the metro reported power outages as the storm moved through the area. Power was restored to those areas after a couple of hours.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Chris Suchan says severe storms are not expected but downpours with frequent lightning and occasional 30 to 40 mph wind gusts are possible.

During the afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Temperatures will range from the 40s in northern parts of Missouri and Kansas to the upper 60s in far southern regions. The Kansas City area will be between 55 to 60 degrees.

Showers are expected through 4 p.m.

"We’ll be monitoring conditions closely from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. as a low-pressure system moves into southeastern Kansas and conditions for strong to possibly severe storms increase," Suchan said.

Drivers are urged to be careful on roads with hydroplaning concerns in pockets of heavier rain.

According to computer models, some severe storms are possible in southern counties by early evening. These counties include Cass, Bates, Henry, Johnson and Pettis in Missouri.

Suchan says an isolated, quick spin-up tornado cannot be dismissed given the strength of the low-level wind shear.

Patchy rain is expected to continue throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from near 1-inch to 2.5-inches, which will wipe away yearly rainfall deficits.

