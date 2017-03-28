One dead following wreck in KCK, highway patrol says - KCTV5

One dead following wreck in KCK, highway patrol says

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KC SCOUT) (KC SCOUT)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person has died following a wreck in Wyandotte County. 

The wreck happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night on Interstate 70 eastbound just before Interstate 670.

It's unknown how many cars are involved, according to the highway patrol. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 for more. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.