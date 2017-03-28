As veterans wait for answers, judge grants another continuance for former Leavenworth VA physician assistant

Veterans who claim they were sexually abused by former Leavenworth VA physician assistant Mark Wisner will have to wait longer for justice.

A week after initially denying a request for a continuance in Wisner’s criminal trial, a judge has agreed to postpone the trial once again.

Meanwhile, the number of federal lawsuits against Wisner and the VA continues to mount, with at least four more civil lawsuits filed in March.

Major Jason Weiser, who has served in the Air Force for 25 years, filed a lawsuit with the help of attorney Dan Curry.

Until Wisner’s criminal trial proceeds, everyone is on hold.

“It’s frustrating,” said Weiser. “It’s frustrating to just keep waiting and watching.”

He trusted Wisner. He said now he feels like Wisner abused his position as a healthcare provider and fellow veteran.

“There’s a lot of self-blame. How could I have not seen that? How could I have been so stupid?” said Weiser.

He said it wasn’t until he received a letter from the Inspector General, notifying him of their investigation into Wisner, that it hit him.

“That’s when the anger set in. It was like, wait a second, ok… because every examination came with a very thorough examination. You know, once you hit 40, you expect a few things once in a great while; not every single time you go to the doc, especially when I’m here because my neck hurts. Why are we checking that?—again?” said Weiser, referring to one of the many genital exams he said Wisner conducted unnecessarily.

In a lawsuit, Weiser claims Wisner conducted excessive genital exams, sometimes without gloves, and overprescribed medications at a dangerous level.

He said as soon as he was given a new doctor, they took him off all the medications Wisner had prescribed him.

He said Wisner abused his trust, and as a result, he now struggles to trust others.

“I find myself going into my appointments on edge,” said Weiser. “Why are you asking this? Are you going to do another examination? I don’t feel like I need another groin check; I’ve had enough for my entire life.”

Weiser wants closure, and he said it starts with the legal system moving forward with Wisner’s criminal trial.

“Let’s stop kicking the can down the road,” said Weiser. “Let’s get the trial underway and let him be held accountable for his actions.”

Wisner’s trial was supposed to begin April 3. Instead, a judge will set a new trial date.

