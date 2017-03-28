Johnson County State of the County Address highlights growth and expansion

On Tuesday, the annual “State of the County” address took place in Johnson County.

Over 700 people attended the address at the Ritz Charles in Overland Park.

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert presented the address.

“The overall view for 2016 was that the economy was really strong and there was a lot of activity going on all around the county. Job creation was also really strong. Today, we had the opportunity to focus on some of the new things that will be coming in 2017,” Eilert said.

Eilert provided updates on several new projects underway for Johnson County this year.

Updates included the design for a new courthouse with construction to begin in 2018.

He also said that Johnson County wastewater is moving along with improvements and expansion to the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility in Leawood.

Also, the library and parks and recreation systems will be expanding to meet the growing need of the growing population.

Eilert also highlighted the county's commitment to education and workforce development.

"A lot of credit goes to our cities who really do some of the heavy lifting. So it really is a group effort in supporting the activities, and the community assets, that we need to continue to support in order to guarantee future success,” Eilert said.

Eilert finished the address by emphasizing technology as a source of constant change in business and government.

