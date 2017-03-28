New City Hall on the horizon for Fairway

According to City Administrator, Nathan Nogelmeier, the city is looking at a property located adjacent to the police station in the Fairway Shops. (KCTV5)

Fairway's city hall is currently in the Fairway Office Park.

Though with the lease agreement about to expire, officials say they are looking for a new place.

According to City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier, the city is looking at a property located adjacent to the police station in the Fairway Shops.

He said it'll be an advantage to be next to the police station.

According to Nogelmeier, the city is currently in a purchase agreement.

"We're currently doing our due-diligence testing on the property and we hope to have all of the results from those studies back by the early part of April,” Nogelmeier said.

The lease expires at the end of the year.

Officials hope to be in their new location by the end of December.

