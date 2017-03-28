Family looks for answers in shooting death of man outside of South KC apartment

David Lenox was a man who loved his family and everything Kansas City, from the Royals to the Chiefs. (Via Legacy.com)

It's been over a month since a Kansas City man out walking his dog was murdered.

But no one has been arrested yet and the family is hoping a larger reward will convince someone to tell what they know.

David Lenox was a man who loved his family and everything Kansas City, from the Royals to the Chiefs.

Lenox was out walking his dog outside his South Kansas City apartment last month when someone opened fire.

For his family, it's been a rough month.

"We're hanging in there," said Mike Lenox, the victim's son. "It's tough and what we're trying to do now is continue to keep the word out there and we're hoping if anybody saw something or anybody knows anything, call the TIPS Hotline."

A neighbor rushed to his side and another called 911, but no one saw anything. The shooting left his family, already devastated, even more distraught with no answers.

This week, the reward for any information leading to justice was increased to $10,000.

"On my dad's birthday, we increased the reward to $10,000," Mike Lenox said. "We're hoping that'll generate some more tips. The first time we increased the reward we did get some tips. We're just looking for more information."

