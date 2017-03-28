Suspicious individual leads to increased police patrol around Sh - KCTV5

Suspicious individual leads to increased police patrol around Shawnee school, trails

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Shawnee police increased presence in the area near Monticello Trails Middle School and Gamblin Park as schools let out due to a report of a suspicious individual. 

Police say an individual was walking the trails in the area reported a figure wearing gloves and a black mask. The masked-figure was also grunting and acting strange, according to a press release from the city. 

The reported incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

The two had a brief encounter and police were called out to the scene. 

Police investigated the area and made schools aware over the reported incident. No one was taken into custody. 

Officers will remain in the area on Wednesday morning. 

