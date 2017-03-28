Officials: Apartment buildings that caught fire in Overland Park were in compliance with inspections

Overland Park officials provided an update on last week's fire that significantly damaged the CityPlace Apartment Complex, along with over 20 area homes. (KCTV5)

Overland Park officials provided an update on last week's fire that significantly damaged the CityPlace Apartment Complex, along with over 20 area homes.

The big takeaway was that the buildings were in compliance for where they were in construction.

The building that was destroyed in the fire was last inspected on Feb. 1, according to documentation provided to KCTV5.

Overland Park city and code officials say that since the building was all frame, there wasn't much that could have been done and noted that it had passed it's most recent inspection.

Overland Park Fire Department Chief Bryan Dehner said that many of the fires that happen at construction sites are about the methods and means or the process used during construction by workers.

“Our investigation into the method and means, we’re looking to see if there’s any low hanging fruit that, at the end of the day, from a construction industry standpoint, did they not follow through and do something that could have prevented this fire," he said.

Officials say the city is trying to make sure that every family that was impacted by last week's fire is receiving help.

Individual case managers have been provided to each family.

