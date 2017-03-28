Kansas Citians to consider $800 million infrastructure package

Supporters of the multi-million dollars bonds say the time and money are important to the future of the city. (AP)

Kansas Citians will go to the polls and vote in a week.

Three of the questions on the upcoming ballot ask taxpayers to lock in money for nearly 20 years to fund sidewalks, drainage in Brookside, the flooding issue for Brush Creek and more.

Councilwoman Katheryn Shields says the $800 million are needed to keep the city going.

"They're driving on roads in failed or failing condition," Shields said.

Shields says taking care of infrastructure is the most responsible thing government can do. The money locks taxpayers into a 20-year commitment.

Opponents of the bond questions say the city council should allocate money differently.

Patrick Touhey says if the bond questions pass, he hopes the city council does what they've promised with the money.

