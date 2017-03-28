'No pit bulls allowed' sign in Kansas goes viral

A photo of a sign that reads "No pit bulls allowed" has gone viral on Facebook. The sign is posted at the Dog Park in Andover Central Park. (Kayla Bishop/Facebook)

ANDOVER, KS. (KWCH) - A photo of a sign that reads "No pit bulls allowed" has gone viral on Facebook.

The sign is posted at the Dog Park in Andover Central Park.

Kayla Bishop shared a photo on our her Facebook page on Sunday. It has already been shared more than 700 times.

Bishop says she is "very confused and disheartened" by the sign.

"Please share so we can try to gain understanding of this new rule and maybe work towards a solution that benefits all the wonderful pitbulls that DESERVE to be here!" Reads her post.

But the City of Andover says the rule isn't new.

City Administrator Mark Deter says the ordinance not allowing pit bulls within city limits has been in place for nearly 17 years. He did say the sign was only recently posted.

Deter also said he has not heard of any complaints regarding the sign.

