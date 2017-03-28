KCPS implements My Brother's Keeper initiative to provide mentors for students

If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >
A Jamesport, MO man has been charged with kidnapping his sister to stop her from getting married.
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.
The tornado sirens were going off and people are taking cover as night falls.
A Florida police department is warning people of the dangers of spreading false information after a good Samaritan was mistaken for a kidnapper and had his name and picture spread across Facebook.
A pair of firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a house fire Thursday morning. The fire started about 6:45 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bordner Drive.
A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.
Matthew Johnson was last seen on June 18. Family members said he was in contact with his brother after leaving a party bus at the Sun Fresh off Interstate 70.
Parents of a teen girl in Grain Valley are thankful for the Good Samaritan who stopped to help their daughter after a horrible car crash.
Kansas likely isn't the first state that comes to mind when you think of beaches, but one website has said that Olathe is one of the best beach towns in the country.
