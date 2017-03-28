Johnson County District Attorney warns residents against tax scam

Howe says scammers impersonating IRS representatives often call residents about delinquent tax bills that are falsely owed. (BigStock)

As the tax filing deadline nears, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is warning residents to be alert for bogus phone calls and e-mails that appear to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

He warned that imposters attempt to obtain personal information or money from residents, often seeking payment of the false tax bills through pre-loaded debit cards or wire transfers.

The warning also extended to scammers who may attempt to e-mail residents requesting last-minute deposit changes or account updates for refunds being automatically deposited into a resident’s bank account.

The District Attorney’s Office reminds residents that legitimate government entities will not call or e-mail asking for your personal information, nor will they make contact via social media.

“Fraudsters can make legitimate numbers appear on your Caller ID and use phishing e-mails to trick you into thinking legitimate agencies are contacting you when they are not,” Howe said. “In addition, the IRS will not threaten taxpayers with lawsuits or jail time.”

Anyone who has received such a phone call or e-mail is encouraged to contact the IRS Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484 or www.tigta.gov.

