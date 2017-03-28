Lawmakers in Republican-led Kansas vote to expand Medicaid - KCTV5

Lawmakers in Republican-led Kansas vote to expand Medicaid

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

Kansas' Republican-controlled Legislature has approved an expansion of the state's Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act.

The state Senate voted 25-14 on Tuesday for legislation that would expand state health coverage to thousands of poor adults. The House approved it last month on an 81-44 vote, meaning the measure now goes to conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Brownback has been a vocal critic of the federal health care law championed by former President Barack Obama. Brownback hasn't said he would veto the bill, but lawmakers expect it.

The bill's supporters would need 27 of 40 votes in the Senate and 84 of 125 in the House for the two-thirds majorities for overriding a veto.

