Missouri senator queries drugmakers on opioid sales plans

The tornado sirens were going off and people are taking cover as night falls.More >
A Jamesport, MO man has been charged with kidnapping his sister to stop her from getting married.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
A Florida police department is warning people of the dangers of spreading false information after a good Samaritan was mistaken for a kidnapper and had his name and picture spread across Facebook.More >
A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.More >
Matthew Johnson was last seen on June 18. Family members said he was in contact with his brother after leaving a party bus at the Sun Fresh off Interstate 70.More >
A pair of firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a house fire Thursday morning. The fire started about 6:45 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bordner Drive.More >
Parents of a teen girl in Grain Valley are thankful for the Good Samaritan who stopped to help their daughter after a horrible car crash.More >
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
