Women inside metro home awoken by 52 bullets flying through house

Police say 23 bullets entered the front of the home while 29 entered the back. (KCTV5)

Women sleeping inside a metro house received a frightening wake-up call Tuesday after 52 bullets ripped through the home.

It happened about 3 a.m. at a home in the 6700 block of Walrond Avenue.

Six women were inside the home when bullets began to fly. Three sisters, in their teens and 20s, their mother and one of their daughters, a 6-year-old, were inside the home. They say a teenage friend was also staying with them.

Police say 23 bullets entered the front of the home while 29 entered the back. They say a minimum of two shooters used multiple guns, firing continuous shots, during the shooting.

The shooting is not the first time bullets have flown through the home. In 2015 gunfire ripped through the walls of the home, killing 3-year-old Amorian Hale. Coverage of that shooting can be found here.

Authorities say the shots could be heard from blocks away.

A neighbor says they saw two people running east on 67th Street.

Officers say all sides of the home were hit. They say all bedrooms were also hit, including the bedroom of the 6-year-old girl. Bullets also went through the fridge, coffee pot and toilet bowl. Police were forced to turn off the water supply to the toilet.

No injuries were reported during the shooting.

The family plans to contact the Red Cross for assistance.

