Families displaced after 3-alarm fire at KCMO apartment complex

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It wasn’t the smoke detector that woke Coach House Apartments resident Bina Lisich up just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, it was the sounds and heat of a fire.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Holmes Road.

“It’s so intense, it’s so warm and what you realize is that you wake up and you don’t know what’s going on, your shaking you just have to get out,” Lisich said.

Making a split-second decision, she grabbed a jacket and her two dogs and ran out of the building. She came outside to see flames shooting into the night sky.

“I would say 20 feet," resident Carl Blando said. "They were high flames. A lot of activity going on down there. God bless them.”

People living in neighboring buildings were also evacuated. Many said they woke up to the loud sound of the fire.

"Scared, just not for sure about the other people living there or what was going on because I couldn't see everything,” resident Curtis Pacheco said. 

Fire officials believe the fire started in a dumpster outside the apartment complex. They say no injuries have been reported. A dog was rescued from the burning apartments.

Twenty apartment units were impacted by the fire. Four were destroyed and officials say 16 people living at the complex will need assistance from the Red Cross.

"The mere size of the apartment, we have to look at those factors of fighting the fire in several apartments," Kansas City Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason Rhodes said. 

It took firefighters hours to get all the hot spots under control.

Lasich and many others say they are just happy they were able to get out.

“I’m alive, that’s the most important thing," Lasich said. "Things can be replaced.”

People living in the apartments say the smoke alarms did eventually go off.

KCTV5 spoke to both the apartment complex and the fire department. Neither could confirm whether or not anyone had problems with smoke detectors. Coach House Apartments management staff is looking into it. 

Neighbors say the fire was started by fireworks inside the dumpster. Fire officials have not given an official cause but are investigating the matter.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the YMCA located at 11300 Holmes Road for people affected by the fire.

