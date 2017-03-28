Families displaced after 3-alarm fire at KCMO apartment complex

The fire started about 3:45 a.m. in the 11500 block of Holmes Road. (KCTV5)

Fire officials believe the fire started outside the apartment complex. (KCTV5)

It wasn’t the smoke detector that woke Coach House Apartments resident Bina Lisich up just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, it was the sounds and heat of a fire.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Holmes Road.

“It’s so intense, it’s so warm and what you realize is that you wake up and you don’t know what’s going on, your shaking you just have to get out,” Lisich said.

Making a split-second decision, she grabbed a jacket and her two dogs and ran out of the building. She came outside to see flames shooting into the night sky.

“I would say 20 feet," resident Carl Blando said. "They were high flames. A lot of activity going on down there. God bless them.”

People living in neighboring buildings were also evacuated. Many said they woke up to the loud sound of the fire.

"Scared, just not for sure about the other people living there or what was going on because I couldn't see everything,” resident Curtis Pacheco said.

Fire officials believe the fire started in a dumpster outside the apartment complex. They say no injuries have been reported. A dog was rescued from the burning apartments.

Here are pictures from a resident, this is right when the fire broke out @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/W5cnHJvJOO — Stephanie Kayser (@StephanieKCTV5) March 28, 2017

Twenty apartment units were impacted by the fire. Four were destroyed and officials say 16 people living at the complex will need assistance from the Red Cross.

"The mere size of the apartment, we have to look at those factors of fighting the fire in several apartments," Kansas City Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason Rhodes said.

It took firefighters hours to get all the hot spots under control.

Lasich and many others say they are just happy they were able to get out.

“I’m alive, that’s the most important thing," Lasich said. "Things can be replaced.”

People living in the apartments say the smoke alarms did eventually go off.

KCTV5 spoke to both the apartment complex and the fire department. Neither could confirm whether or not anyone had problems with smoke detectors. Coach House Apartments management staff is looking into it.

These are two of the five cars destroyed by the overnight fire in South Kansas City that started in the trash in the carport. pic.twitter.com/V6zlAYp0rW — Michael Ross (@KCTVPhotog_Ross) March 28, 2017

Neighbors say the fire was started by fireworks inside the dumpster. Fire officials have not given an official cause but are investigating the matter.

Here are some daylight photos, you can really see the damage now. Five cars are destroyed @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/O4tHMOlReF — Stephanie Kayser (@StephanieKCTV5) March 28, 2017

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the YMCA located at 11300 Holmes Road for people affected by the fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.