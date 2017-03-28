Families displaced after 3-alarm fire at KCMO apartment complex

The tornado sirens were going off and people are taking cover as night falls.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
A Jamesport, MO man has been charged with kidnapping his sister to stop her from getting married.More >
A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.More >
Matthew Johnson was last seen on June 18. Family members said he was in contact with his brother after leaving a party bus at the Sun Fresh off Interstate 70.More >
Parents of a teen girl in Grain Valley are thankful for the Good Samaritan who stopped to help their daughter after a horrible car crash.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
The city of Chicago recently placed a 5-foot golden sculpture that spells out “REAL FAKE” in big bubble letters in front of Trump Tower.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have stopped a Ride KC bus after a man was stabbed Thursday morning. The victim was stabbed about 5:20 a.m. while the bus was near 39th Street and Prospect Avenue.More >
