Couple grieves loss of baby in wreck, Lee's Summit man charged in connection

Officials say 18-year-old Marcus Cox’s car was broken down on the side of the road. (KCTV5)

A Lee's Summit man has been charged in connection to the vehicular death of a baby.

Court documents say Jonathan Michael Marquardt's vehicle struck a pregnant woman who was sitting inside a vehicle on 350 Highway at Raytown Road.

Police responded to a hit-and-run on Saturday. A victim told police the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the broken down vehicle in the rear.

A pregnant woman, 16, was injured in the wreck. She was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital, where the baby later died.

Police later spotted the truck matching the description of the vehicle. Authorities say Marquardt was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a field sobriety test being conducted.

A $200,000 bond has been requested.

Officials say 18-year-old Marcus Cox’s car was broken down on the side of the road. He told police his pregnant 16-year-old girlfriend was sitting inside while he stood outside the car calling for roadside assistance.

Cox told police a pickup truck rear-ended his car and fled the scene.

“I thought she was going to be dead,” said Cox about his girlfriend. “To see her screaming and yelling, trying to get out of the car, that was a relief on my shoulders because I was totally expecting her to be slumped over with how loud it was and everything.”

Cox said he still considers himself a father after the tragic loss.

"I’m still a dad. I have to keep saying that to myself and. I can’t be upset about time I didn’t have because time’s not promised to us."

Cheyenne Ericksen is friends with the crash victims.

“At first they were like, WOW, but then they started getting excited until they found out what was wrong with the baby," she said.

Ericksen says they recently discovered the baby had serious health issues. The baby's father posted to Facebook that his daughter is in Heaven now and he's thankful she's not suffering.

Court records show Marquardt was convicted for a DWI in Lee's Summit in 2012.

