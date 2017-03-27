Report: Kansas State's Bruce Weber returning next year - KCTV5

Report: Kansas State's Bruce Weber returning next year

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Kansas State men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber will be back on the sidelines next year for the Wildcats. (AP)
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas State men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber will be back on the sidelines next year for the Wildcats. 

In an interview with the Manhattan Mercury, Kansas State Athletic Director Laird Veatch said Weber would return for his sixth season

“We took a step forward this year and we look forward to making another step forward next year,” Veatch told the newspaper. 

In his first five years in Manhattan, Weber has an even 100 wins for Kansas State. 

