Kansas City Community Center wants local kids to learn how to box

For several hours a week, boxing coaches at the Garrison Community Center, have one goal - to inspire at-risk youth.

The community center started a brand new boxing club, complete with a boxing ring, practice ring and other needed equipment.

The Garrison's “Boxing Center” is affiliated with the "Golden Gloves."

This is a national organization that sponsors youth and adult boxing programs. So far, 20 kids have entered into the program.

Kids from ages 8-17 are welcome to participate.

Community Center Director Brian Dennis said the idea is to help underprivileged youth.

"To participate in a program that's going to help them develop discipline and control and some behavior control also. So, it just kind of gives them gear for the world,” Dennis said.

The community center hosted its grand opening of the boxing center Monday evening.

Event goers has the opportunity to meet with two-time Olympian and KC Golden Gloves champion, Cam Awesome.

