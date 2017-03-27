A week later, Overland Park community continues to recover after massive fire

Officials with the city are now saying about 30 city employees met with around 40-50 affected residents just this past Saturday to help them with the next step. (Chopper5)

It’s been exactly one week since a fire broke out at an Overland Park Apartment Complex, which eventually spread to more than two dozen nearby homes.

The flames caused at least $23 million in damage and will take months or possibly years to rebuild.

Officials with the city are now saying about 30 city employees met with around 40-50 affected residents just this past Saturday to help them with the next step.

That next step could either include remodeling or rebuilding their homes.

According to the Spokesperson for the City of Overland Park, Sean Reilly, the victims are going through a life-changing situation.

"It could be complicated and it can be frustrating," he said. "That's what we want to do is to help alleviate some of that. But it's also going to take time. Some folks are looking at a brand new home to be built and that's going to take probably a year."

A press conference will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to go over inspection reports related to the CityPlace Development.

Other updates on the incident will be discussed then as well.

