Kansas Citians mark first Muslim Women's Day

KCTV5 spoke with local Muslim attorney, Humaira Mirza, who uses her professional skills to give back to women in need at the ICNA Relief Shelter. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5)

March 27, 2017 was the very first Muslim Women’s Day.

KCTV5 spoke with local Muslim attorney, Humaira Mirza, who uses her professional skills to give back to women in need at the ICNA Relief Shelter.

ICNA is a transition home for women, backed largely by the Muslim community.

They offer housing, counseling, and tools to help them get a fresh start. They also host a food pantry.

Mirza volunteers her time to help women in need of legal services.

Mirza said, “Muslim women are just like any other women in society. I feel that a lot of times, the media and people portray Muslim women as being submissive or not being given the same opportunities that other women get.”

She said, on the contrary, there are many Muslim lawyers, doctors, social workers and other professionals who are making their mark on the world.

“There are Muslim women in all professions and I feel that if we do highlight that Muslim women are doing all of this," Mirza said. "The whole concept that Muslim women are oppressed or that they're not given rights is slowly going to start fading."

People are using Muslim Women’s Day to share stories, images, and videos that amplify the voice of Muslim women, using the hashtag #MuslimWomensDay.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.