Kansas City police looking for 3 thieves who targeted Little Sisters of the Poor

Kansas City police are looking for a trio of would-be car thieves who targeted the elderly.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, police say three people were spotted breaking into cars in the parking lot of Little Sisters of the Poor, a nursing home and assisted living facility.

A maintenance man who talked to police after it happened said the security guard tried to chase them down, but they got away.

He said it looked like they were trying to steal the cars, but they didn’t succeed.

Police are looking for the three thieves, but surveillance footage from the parking lot didn’t offer a clear view of their faces.

To prevent car break-ins, police advise people to lock up their valuables. Place them in the trunk or remove them from the vehicle. Also, lock the car door.

