Neighbors concerned similar tragedy to fatal fire could happen again

The home, located at 405 Colorado Ave., was boarded and supposed to be vacant. (Betsy Webster/KCTV5)

Hours after two people were found dead inside a vacant home in Kansas City following a fire, neighbors are concerned it's part of a much bigger problem.

The Kansas City Fire Department said two people are dead at a fire on Colorado Avenue. The home, located at 405 Colorado Ave., was boarded up and thought to be vacant.

Two adults - a man and a woman - were found inside the home.

Several windows of the home at 405 Colorado are shattered, the frames singed from the fire.

Several are still covered by boards with dates showing the last time someone tried to secure the place from squatters.

A man who didn't want to give his name said his sister was one of the two who died, that she and he are both homeless.

"She stayed in an abandoned house and I stay in a vehicle," he said.

Neighbors say the homeless couple had been living there for months.

"They didn't cause no trouble or anything like that, so it really wasn't an issue for me," said Andres Vega.

But others were upset by what seems like a revolving door.

"Sometimes we call the police, the police come and take it over, but they come back," said Ezequiel Estrada.

Manny Abarca is VP of the Indian Mound Neighborhood Association, the largest in the northeast.

He says the city has made a commitment to demolishing abandoned homes but he feels like his neighborhood isn't a priority.

"This is a repetitive problem for us and we are at our wits end trying to solve it," Abarca said. "We have asked for these homes to come down. We've asked for them to be re-boarded up. We've met with the city staff. We work very closely with our codes enforcement officers. We are doing everything we possibly can here. We need the city to do more."

One neighbor told KCTV5 the property had vacant for at least a decade. Police are still investigating the fire, along with the fire department.

