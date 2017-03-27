Mason ends KU career without a trip to the Final Four

Senior guard Frank Mason III is one of the best to ever wear a Kansas uniform. At one point in the Elite Eight loss to Oregon, he scored 15 straight points in an effort to will a comeback against the Ducks. (AP)

It's the first week without Kansas Jayhawks basketball since November and fans aren't the only ones that will miss it.

Senior guard Frank Mason III is one of the best to ever wear a Kansas uniform. At one point in the Elite Eight loss to Oregon, he scored 15 straight points in an effort to will a comeback against the Ducks.

He ended his career with nearly 2,000 points and won 116 games during his time at KU.

However, he never made a Final Four.

That won't stop Mason's chances at winning the National Player of the Year award. He is considered a favorite to take home the award.

Following Saturday's loss, Mason said goodbye to the place he called home for four years.

"Just want them to know that, I gave every day my all and you know. I'll be a Jayhawk forever," Mason said.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self had strong words for his departing guard as well.

“Frank had the best year of anybody I've ever coached, and he's as tough as anybody I've ever coached," Self said. "He loves this place as much as anybody I've ever coached, and I hurt for him."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.