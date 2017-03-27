Streetcar service suspended after water main break at 16th, Main

A water main break at 16th Street and Main in Kansas City has suspended service for the Kansas City Streetcar.

It's unknown how large the water main break is.

Here's a look from the KC Streetcar Twitter account:

RIDER ALERT #kcstreetcar service currently suspended due to water main break at 16th&Main pic.twitter.com/PurbVJ4S87 — KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) March 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.