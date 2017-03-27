Streetcar service suspended after water main break at 16th, Main - KCTV5

Streetcar service suspended after water main break at 16th, Main

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A water main break at 16th Street and Main in Kansas City has suspended service for the Kansas City Streetcar. 

It's unknown how large the water main break is. 

Here's a look from the KC Streetcar Twitter account: 

