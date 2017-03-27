Royals announce flurry of roster activity as Opening Day nears

Grounds crew members prepare for the field at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, April 2, 2016, for Sunday's opening day baseball game between the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Royals announced several roster moves Monday, optioning left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander and outfielders Billy Burns and Peter O’Brien to Omaha.

The Kansas City Royals also reassigned six players to minor league camp, including pitchers Al Alburquerque, Yender Cáramo, Malcom Culver and Eric Stout, catcher Zane Evans and infielder Humberto Arteaga.

The Royals now have 29 active players remaining in major league camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list.

Of those 29 players, three of them are non-roster invitees.

Danny Duffy will make his first opening day start on April 3 in Minnesota. The Royals will play their first home game on April 10 against the Oakland Athletics.

