Students questioned by authorities following threat at Oak Park High School

A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
Authorities in Kansas City say a man and a woman have died after a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened about 4:20 a.m. near 33rd Street and Prospect Avenue.More >
A child in Smithville, MO had a close encounter with a coyote.More >
The blood alcohol level of an Idaho Falls woman was nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car with four children insideMore >
Authorities in Ellis County, KS have canceled an AMBER Alert for two young boys who were taken from a vehicle early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says both Cadenn McDowell, 1, and Mason McDowell, 3, have been found and are safe.More >
A group of generous strangers teamed up to buy a young man in Texas a new car after learning he walked 3 miles to work every day.More >
Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area.More >
The Kansas Speedway is not in Overland Park. That's the message Overland Park police are trying to get out.More >
A 40-year-old Lee’s Summit man was killed Tuesday morning in a wreck in Franklin County.More >
