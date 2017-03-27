Students questioned by authorities following threat at Oak Park High School

Oak Park High School went on lock down Monday morning after a threat was made involving the school. (KCTV5)

Students at a Northland high school have been evacuated as authorities investigate a reported anonymous threat that put the school on lockdown.

Authorities say they found no weapons at Oak Park High School after the threat was called in about 9:15 a.m. Monday but were clearing out the school as a precaution. The school is located at 825 NE 79th Terr.

Investigators say the school received a call from someone who claimed to be a student saying that they were at the school and that they would "shoot up the school" if someone did not come to stop them.

So far, authorities have questioned eight students, but it's still unknown who made the threat.

Clay County deputies say they have several persons of interest they are talking to. No one is in custody at this time. They say that everyone is safe.

North Kansas City School officials said in an email to families that students were being taken in buses to Staley High School "to ensure law enforcement can most effectively assess the situation."

Staley High School is located at 2800 NE Shoal Creek Parkway. The district says families members approved to pick students up from school should bring identification and pick up their student from the back entrance at Staley High School. Parking is available on Shoal Creek Parkway, Falcon Drive north of the entrance and the back parking lot.

Kansas City bomb-and-arson squad members were at the school.

Authorities searched the school room by room and say nothing suspicious was found.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

Students at the school have been allowed back on campus to get their vehicles.

