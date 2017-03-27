Ian Grillot recognized by Indian-American community

Grillot was one of three people shot in the February shooting. (India House Houston)

The Indian-American community is giving a big thank you to the man who stepped in during a shooting at Austin's Bar and Grill IN Olathe in February.

The India Times reports that India House of Houston presented Ian Grillot with a check for $100,000 at its annual gala. They say the money is for Grillot to buy a home.

“It is not every day that one meets a genuine hero, a person who risks his life for another and takes a bullet for a complete stranger. Ian Grillot is a man who reminds us of the promise of America and its greatness,” said Jiten Agarwal, a prominent Houstonian and Chair of India House Houston’s annual gala.

Grillot was one of three people shot in the February shooting. Alok Madasani and Srinivas Kuchibhotla were also shot, Madasani survived the shooting, Kuchibhotla passed away due to his injuries.

“Ian has given us an occasion to reaffirm a tie that binds us all as Americans, irrespective of where we come from. This also reminds us of the famous Shakespearean quote: For he that sheds his blood for me today is my brother,” said Agarwal.

Grillot’s sister set up a GoFundMe page for Ian that raised more than $400,000.

GoFundMe pages were also set up for Kuchibhotla and Madasani. Those pages have raised more than $600,000 and over $92,000, respectively.

The suspect in the shooting, Adam Purinton, is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder. He's being held on $2 million bond.

