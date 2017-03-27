As session nears close Kansas lawmakers faced with 4 major issues

The regular session ends April 7, with the veto session beginning May 1, and extending as long as necessary to get the items resolved. (KCTV5)

Kansas lawmakers have been in session for three months now, and with little time left, they still have four major items to square away.

Lawmakers need to come up with a plan to the fix the $300 million hole in the 2017 budget.

They will then need to come up with a budget for the next two years.

Also, on the agenda, developing a new school finance formula and deciding whether tax cuts or a raise in taxes will be needed to make the formula a possibility.

Representative John Whitmer of Wichita says despite the work ahead of them, these issues need to be addressed.

“So obviously, we'll have things to resolve before going home but we may not be going home before mid-June,” Whitmer said.

It’s a constitutional requirement in Kansas for lawmakers to balance the current year’s budget and come up with the next year’s plan before the session is over. The requirement is why leadership scheduled 100 days for the session this year instead of 90.

