8-year-old accidentally struck by pizza delivery driver

An 8-year-old remains in serious condition after she ran into the road and was struck by a pizza delivery driver.

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to E. 7th St. and Fuller Ave. where they located the female 8-year-old.

The striking vehicle and driver remained at the scene.

"He knew he'd struck the child," said Darin Snapp of the Kansas City Police Department. "He rendered medical aid until we showed up."

An ambulance rushed the girl to the hospital.

The victim originally was transported with possible life-threatening injuries, but has been upgraded to serious condition.

Vanita Tripp, a neighbor in the area, recalled seeing and hearing a Sunday night barbecue.

"There was a celebration going on across the street," she said. "The kids were outside playing in the street when the cars came by."

She remembers hearing the festive sounds across the street fall silent.

"I came out of the house with supplies for our party," she said. "The silver pizza delivery car had stopped. The driver was talking to the families."

Police are continuing to investigate.

