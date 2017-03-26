Bikers hit the road to send message of awareness

Bikers were loud on Sunday during their ride to bring a message to other drivers to be aware and pay attention. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

With warmer weather starting to come in, bikers are heading out on the open road.

This spring has already seen several people who have died in crashes and accidents. Some motorcyclists wanted to send a message to other drivers, to be aware and pay attention.

Zach Gertson died on his bike last week in Kansas City. Close friends and family for Gertson wanted to make sure on his funeral day that they were loud.

"All this means respect. Respect for a fallen brother," said Ryan Mapes.

Many riders heard about Gertson's death and heard about several other tragic accidents throughout the Kansas City area during March. Most of those who rode their bikes on Sunday didn't even know Gertson.

"It doesn't matter if you knew him," said Chad Dodson. "He lived the same way we do."

On Sunday, the bikers rallied to ask drivers to keep an eye out for their two-wheeled companions on the highway.

"People just don't see us, they don't pay attention," said Brandy Dodson. "We pull up next to them and they're texting, putting on makeup, eating cereal. We've seen it all."

Even the smallest mistake by any driver or biker can have fatal consequences. Kansas City police have been called to three deadly motorcycle accidents within the past week alone.

"You're going to see a lot more motorcycles out as the weather gets better," said Sgt. Deb Randol. "When you hit them, you hit them. You hit their bone, their skin. They don't have protection on that motorcycle."

Randol wants to remind drivers to look before changing lanes or turning and that motorcycles often can't stop as quickly as a car.

"We want to be out. We want to feel the wind in our hair and we want to join together like this," Brandy Dodson said.

She said most bikers ride carefully and respectfully, but they need help from other motorists on the roads.

"Everyone on a bike is someone's whole world," said Mapes.

As the weather warms up, more bikers will start taking the roads. Organizers of the ride on Sunday want to start a series of motorcycle awareness events in Kansas City.

