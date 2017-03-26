Two in serious condition after double shooting - KCTV5

Two in serious condition after double shooting

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after two people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At about 5:30 p.m., police received a call about a possible shooting at the 113th block of Crystal Ave. where they located evidence of a shooting having occurred there.

Both of the victims are listed as in serious, but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

