Two in serious condition after double shooting

Two people are in serious condition after a double shooting in south KCMO. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)

Police are investigating after two people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At about 5:30 p.m., police received a call about a possible shooting at the 113th block of Crystal Ave. where they located evidence of a shooting having occurred there.

Both of the victims are listed as in serious, but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

