KC looks back on hosting NCAA Midwest Regional

Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Kansas City to watch the Midwest Regional of the NCAA tournament. While the city is looking ahead at hosting more events, they’re also looking back at what they did well and what could have been better.

“We had one of the hardest tickets to get in the whole tournament,” said Mallory Cage with the Kansas City Sports Commission, “that's something we're very proud of and not only are we excited to have these teams here but fans are excited to have them as well.”

Local businesses say they got in on the big win as well.

“It was great, good vibe, we were full, fans were awesome, everyone drank, had a good time, it was great we prepared for this all year so it was good,” said Jan Johnston with Johnny’s Tavern, “we hit capacity more than once--you know the policy, one in, one out.”

Cage says overall, things went very well because each group that helped with the games communicated well with one another. “Whether it's with VisitKC and the hotels, it's Sprint Center, it's Power and Light, it's the police department, the mayor's office, the city's office, everyone really communicates well and we worked through every detail well in advance of when things actually happened.”

However, there are still some kinks they hope to work out in the future.

“We host pep rallies here and we did not get all 4 teams out Thursday or both teams out on Saturday, so that's something we're working on so that everybody can experience Kansas City and everything we have to offer and all the excitement of the tournament.”

This is the first time Kansas City hosted an NCAA regional since 1995. The city was awarded the bid in 2013, they recently put in bids for 55 NCAA events for 2018 through 2022—those will be announced sometime next month.

